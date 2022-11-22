How Many Eggs Can Fit In Picnic Baskets In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For gamers trying to get their hands on a Shiny Pokemon using the Masuda Method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, breeding is going to be one of the most important parts of the game. With the standard Day Care going to the wayside, Picnics are the new way to go about introducing two Pokemon to get eggs.

With a few other changes made to the whole process, gamers will no longer need to wait and receive eggs one by one any longer. The small basket at the head of the table is where they’ll happen to find their newly laid eggs, but how many can a picnic basket truly hold?

How Many Eggs Can Go Into Picnic Baskets In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As players feverishly check their picnic baskets, they may be wondering if the supply is neverending, or if it will stop spawning them at some point or another. We know that certain Pokemon like Ditto are known online as being a breeding monster, but they even have their limit.

That’s why the set limit for the number of eggs that can be in the basket at one time is 10. Players will need to check their Picnic Basket every few minutes if they’re grinding for eggs, as it will not continue to fill up once it hits this specific point. For those using Egg Power with Sandwiches or Food Cart items, this means checking every couple of minutes to ensure you’re able to gather as many eggs as possible.

While breeding is one of the easiest ways to get a Shiny, it can also be incredibly time-consuming. There are other methods out there, but those that have been lost in the world of Pokemon for far too long know this method like the back of their hand. Hopefully, after all the grinding to get a special Pokemon or a Starter monster to give to your friends in a trade, they have the exact nature that you’ve been looking for.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022