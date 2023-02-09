How To Evolve Woobat In Pokemon GO & Can It Be Shiny?

Trainers playing Pokemon GO will be treated to an exciting Spotlight Hour featuring Woobat in the coming weeks, and eagerness to learn how to evolve it is at an all-time high. While the majority of Pokemon within this mobile game just require candy, a few have some extra steps needed to get the best version of them.

How do fans go about evolving Woobat, and is there a chance that players can find a Shiny Variant of this particular Pokemon within the game? Some Pokemon still haven’t received their Shiny data, so fans may wonder if they should skip out on this event if they’re tired and true Shiny Hunters. Here is everything you need to know about this adorably fluffy little bat in Pokemon GO!

How Do You Evolve Woobat In Pokemon GO?

Players hoping to add Swoobat to their team in time for Valentine’s Day, or at any time really, will need to do a few specific things to ensure that they’re able to evolve Woobat. The first thing that players need to do is secure 50 Woobat Candy, which can be done by either trading with other players or capturing plenty of Woobat in the wild. Players hoping to get this easily should consider their path during these upcoming events.

After these candies have been secured, the next thing that players will need to do is set the Woobat they want to evolve as their Buddy and get out into the world. Once players add them as a buddy, they’ll see the special requirement to evolve them is walking 1km with their Buddy. Once this bar has been filled, that particular Woobat will be ready to evolve at any time.

Can Woobat Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Gamers hoping to get out into the world in search of a Shiny Woobat will be glad to know that they’ll be able to snag a few of them out in the wild. Shiny Woobat is going to be an interesting Shiny, as they go from Gray to Green, so they are quite noticeable.

While they don’t offer any sort of competitive advantage, players love the idea of finding their favorite monster with a new coat of paint. If you’ve never encountered a Shiny Pokemon in this game, players will want to keep an eye peeled for a flash of stars at the beginning of the encounter, alongside an icon next to their name to signal that they are a Shiny.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023