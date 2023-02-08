Pokemon GO: Best Path To Choose For Lovely Wishes Research Bonus

Trainers, love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and Pokemon GO trainers are all for it. Not only do they have some Luv-ly events to look forward to, but they’ll also have some intense choices to make to ensure they’re getting the best bonuses around. Rather than a standard bonus tier like they’re used to, players will have the option to earn mega-bonuses this time around.

But, which path is the right path to take? With three different options, players may need to think long and hard before jumping down the course of their choice. Are there exclusive Pokemon to be captured, depending on the route, or is it just the bonuses that players will earn?

Which Path Should Players Pick During Lovely Wishes In Pokemon GO?

Gamers that are partaking in this particular event will be prompted to choose the bonus of their choice, and it can be a bit of a doozy. Players will have the option to pick between the Catching Pokemon Path, Using Daily Adventure Incense Path, or the Pokemon Candy Path. Players cannot go back after selecting their bonus of choice, so think for a bit before jumping in.

Each of these paths has its own unique benefits, and players should be able to choose for themselves depending on how they play the game. However, for those that are wondering what these paths contain, you’ll find their description below:

Catching Pokemon Path x2 XP for Catching Pokemon

Pokemon Candy Path x2 Candy for Catching Pokemon

Daily Adventure Incense Path Extra 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense



With those details now known, the choice is yours. The Adventure Incense Path may be a perfect choice for players who love to get into the world and hope to find some Galalrian Legendary Birds. For those hoping to level up their Trainer quickly, Catching Pokemon Path should speak to you. And for those hoping to level up their Pokemon faster than ever, the Pokemon Candy Path is the best bet for players to choose.

Are There Exclusive Pokemon In These Paths In Pokemon GO?

While there have been other events in the past that let players choose a path to earn exclusive Pokemon, such as Alolan Raichu when they debuted, these paths are just for the bonuses. There are no increased Shiny odds or exclusive Pokemon to be found here, so players will not need to fret about losing out on the chance to find a unique monster during this event.

For players that have decided to go the Pokemon Candy or Catching Pokemon route, something like an Auto Catcher may prove to be quite valuable for you. However, all players could benefit from picking up some of the best accessories around for the game, so your battery doesn’t die faster than your sense of adventure.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023