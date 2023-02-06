Pokemon GO Luvdisc Limited Research – Schedule, Can It Be Shiny & More

It seems that Luv is in the air with the newest Pokemon GO event, as players look forward to another special event in their favorite mobile game. Luvdisc will be the center of attention during this Timed Research event, giving gamers a better chance than ever to claim one for their collection, and maybe one to share with a special someone.

When will this event occur, and what can players expect to find during this limited-run research story? Our hearts are pounding with anticipation, as we approach ever so closer to one of the most romantic times of the year. Here’s what gamers have to look forward to during the Luvdisc Limited Research event.

Luvdisc Limited Research Event – Schedule & Bonuses

Gamers hoping for a lovely time should ensure that they’ve cleared enough time out of their busy schedule on February 11 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm Local Time. During this timeframe, players will have a better chance than ever to get their hands on countless Luvdisc, as well as plenty of other adorable Pokemon.

Unfortunately, there are not any bonuses that will be happening specifically with this event, but players partaking in the Valentine’s Day 2023 event will have countless bonuses to draw from to earn more Pokemon and power-ups than ever.

Pokemon Spawns During Luvdisc Limited Research Event

While the aforementioned Luvdisc will be the primary Pokemon to search for during this event, players will also have the chance to encounter plenty of other monsters, including:

Slowpoke

Lickitung

Miltank

L ileep

Feebas

Spritzee

Fomantis

Alomomola

Can Luvdisc Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

For those hoping to have a literal heart of gold, players may be hoping that they’ll be able to claim a Shiny version of their favorite little fish. Thankfully, while some monsters still may not have their shiny data in the game, Luvdisc can be found in its golden glory during this event with ease.

If players have not encountered a Shiny Pokemon before, it’s a rare variant that doesn’t offer any sort of competitive advantage but gives gamers a chance to have their favorite monster in a new form. Players hoping to find one will need to watch the start of an encounter to see if a flash of stars comes across their screen, alongside an icon next to their name to signal that they are Shiny.

During this event, players will have an enhanced chance to find this particular Pokemon in this rare form, so make sure to clear some inventory space, as well as snag some of the best Pokemon GO accessories to ensure that your battery won’t drain by the time you’re done wrangling up some new monsters.

While Luvdisc may not be powerful enough to help you win a battle against the Team GO Rocket leaders, they’re still an adorable addition to the collection. Set them as your buddy, and start earning plenty of candy so you can treat them right this Valentine’s season!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023