Best Giovanni Counters in Pokemon GO (February 2023): How To Beat Giovanni Easily

Now that players have taken down Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra during the Team GO Rocket Takeover, gamers should prepare to take on the boss of the organization in Pokemon GO. Giovanni is coming back and is bringing a powerful Legendary to the fray.

But, what will players need to do to take on the leader of this group, and what should they bring to the battle to prepare themselves for the battle of a lifetime? As fans prepare themselves for the battle ahead, let’s see what gamers have to look forward to during this final challenge.

How To Find The Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni

If players are hoping to track down the leader of the Team Rocket Crew, they’ll first need to defeat the other Team GO Rocket Leaders and earn enough parts of the Super Rocket Radar. As players continue earning these parts, they’ll complete it in full and have the ability to finally track Giovanni down and challenge him to battle.

Giovanni Phase 1 – Persian

The first Pokemon that Giovanni will bring to the table is his faithful sidekick, Persian. While this cat looks menacing, players that are well prepared won’t need to worry much about what it’s bringing to the table. Use these Pokemon to defeat Persian without needing a cat nap in between these matches.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

Giovanni Phase 2 – Nidoking, Cloyster, or Garchomp

For the second phase of this battle, Giovanni has a few different monsters up his sleeve. One of the first that the leader may choose could be Nidoking, and they can be a hassle to deal with if players aren’t prepared. Use its Psychic weakness to cause some major damage quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Deooxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Alakazam Confusion Psychic

If Giovanni sends out Cloyster, players will find themselves up against the easiest fight that they can find during this matchup. While Cloyster may look quite intimidating, those that know how to handle it will find its mussel doesn’t match up to your muscle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Xurikitree Thunder Shock Discharge Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword

The final monster that Giovanni can utilize during this exchange is Garchomp, and they’re by far the hardest to deal with. They’re fast and they’re very powerful, so players need to ensure that they’ve got the right team, or they’ll find themselves sleeping with the fishes.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

Giovanni Phase 3 – Shadow Registeel

This is it, the final showdown. The Regi-Trio is one of the most well-known and loved Legendary Pokemon set available, so gamers will want to make sure that they have a team ready to take down this massive wall of power. Thankfully, using these Pokemon, players can defeat Registeel with ease.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast

Now that players are ready to tackle this big boss and capture Registeel for their own, ensuring that there is enough Inventory Space to claim all of the other rewards is also quite important. Players will have until February 5 at 11:59pm Local Time to see all that Team GO Rocket Takeover has to offer, and until March 1, 2023, to claim this special Super Rocket Radar, so get out into the world and start battling!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023