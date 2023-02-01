Best Cliff Counters in Pokemon GO (February 2023): How to Beat Cliff Easily

Gamers hoping to showcase their battle skills against a challenging group of opponents should be pleased to know that the Team GO Rocket Takeover is coming back in full swing in Pokemon GO. Trainers will need to bring their best Pokemon forward to take on these challenging foes and bring them down a peg or two.

But, which Pokemon will the muscle of the group, Cliff, be bringing to the battle? And which Pokemon will trainers have a chance to capture after they have completed this battle? Let’s dive in and find out what Cliff has in store for us, as we prepare to defend against this Team GO Rocket Leader!

Pokemon GO Cliff Lineup for February 2023

While the battle against Arlo may have been easy enough, Cliff isn’t going to let players relax this time around. Bringing some big, tough monsters to the battle, players will need to ensure that they’re ready for the battle of a lifetime. Here are the best monsters to bring to these battles in Pokemon GO!

Cliff Phase 1 – Magnemite

No matter what, Magnemite is always going to be the first Pokemon to come out of Cliff’s bag. While they may not be the most powerful Pokemon around, players should still have a hefty team prepared for the battle against these Shadow Pokemon.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Landorus (Therian Forme) Mud Shot Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap High Horsepower Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake

Cliff Phase 2 – Omastar, Venusaur or Pinsir

The second phase of this battle will see one of three different Pokemon come onto the battlefield. If players are preparing to challenge Omastar, these Pokemon are the best Counters around to ensure this fossil stays that way.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Xurkitree Spark Power Whip Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

If Venusaur makes its way to the battlefield, these Pokemon are going to be the best Counters currently available to bring them down without much hassle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat

Finally, gamers that are lucky enough to come across Pinsir will not only find the easiest Pokemon to challenge during this event but can also use these Pokemon to bring it down with ease.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat

Cliff Phase 3 – Tyranitar, Camerupt, or Sharpedo

The final phase always seems to be the most challenging of the group, so make sure you have a strong Pokemon to round this whole group out. If Tyranitar is the first Pokemon on the field, players should have one of these Monsters ready and primed to go.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

However, if Camerupt bursts its way onto the scene, players may find that things are a little too hot to handle. Thankfully, they have a fair number of weaknesses that can be exploited by trainers that are prepared, so have one of these Pokemon ready to go for this battle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Kyogre Waterfall Hydro Pump Crawdaunt Waterfall Crabhammer

The final Pokemon that Cliff could use, Sharpedo, is a very strong Pokemon with a fairly lacking defense, so players using any of these Pokemon should find that victory belongs to them faster than Sharpedo can hunt down its prey.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Pheromosa Bug Bite Focus Blast Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge

Gamers that are hoping to challenge these powerful Leaders should ensure that they’ve got enough Inventory Space to claim all of the excellent items that they can earn from battling them, as well as ensure that they’ve got an amazing Auto Catcher to capture as many Pokemon as possible after they have defeated these challenging foes. Fans can continue farming for PokeCoins by knowing exactly who they should leave in the Gyms in their local area.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023