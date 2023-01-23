Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Event – Giovanni Shadow Pokemon, Hatchable Pokemon & More

The fearsome Giovanni is back once more in Pokemon GO and is bringing a new Shadow Pokemon to help him achieve his goal of being the most powerful Leader in the history of Pokemon Trainers. While intimidating, it seems that he has brought some help once more, with another installment of the Team GO Rocket Takeover happening in your local neighborhood.

What should players be on the lookout for during this event, and is there anything in particular that makes it stand out versus previous Team GO Rocket Takeovers? Let’s grab our most powerful Pokemon and make our way into the world, so we can battle our hearts out against this fearsome foe and his lackeys.

Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Schedule & Bonuses

For players ready to jump into this event with the utmost urgency, Trainers should prepare their team of powerful Pokemon by February 1 at 12:00am until February 5 at 11:59pm Local Time. This gives Trainers the perfect chance to stop Giovanni in his tracks before he can completely ruin the heart of another Shadow Pokemon within the world.

As for those players that happen to love bonuses during these events, there are a few to look forward to, including:

Team GO Rocket Grunts & Leaders appear more often at PokeStops and in Balloons

Use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the move Frustration

Which Shadow Pokemon Will Be Available During Team GO Rocket Takeover

For players that have taken down leaders and earned a Super Rocket Radar, they’ll be able to challenge Giovanni to a one-on-one battle to the end, and if players are strong enough to defeat his team, they’ll have a chance to capture Shadow Registeel.

Thankfully, if players need a bit of extra time to capture this particular monster, they’re in luck. For those that earn the Super Rocket Radar and attempt to challenge Giovanni, they’ll unlock a Special Research Story that lets them attempt to tackle Giovanni again until the end of Season 9: Mythical Wishes, which comes to a close on March 1 at 10:00am Local Time.

Which Shadow Pokemon Can Be Caught From Team GO Rocket Leaders?

As players challenge the Leaders of Team GO Rocket, they’ll have the chance to earn some new Shadow Pokemon, which offer a fair bit more power than their normal counterparts. These Pokemon are as follows:

Alolan Vulpix

Spoink

Blitzle

Joltik

Hatchable Pokemon During Team GO Rocket Takeover

After defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders, players may be lucky enough to receive a 12km Egg, which grants them access to several excellent Hatchable Pokemon. Some of these Pokemon are not hatchable from any other egg type, so make sure you’ve got your walking shoes on to hatch one of these Pokemon:

Larvitar

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

As gamers continue pushing to become the very best, like no one ever was, having the best accessories to help them enjoy countless hours of Pokemon GO while out and about. While the Crackling Voltage event may be happening during the runtime of this event, players will have more chances than ever to add some electrifying Pokemon to their team once more.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023