Pokemon GO Crackling Voltage Event – Schedule, Spawns & Everything To Know

With the Lunar New Year event coming to a close in Pokemon GO, fans will not need to wait long until the next event comes to life, bringing plenty of exciting new additions to the game. Not only will fans be able to find a popular Ultra Beast in their Shiny Form for the first time, but there is even a standard Pokemon getting this new variant.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, or should we say, power pole. This electrifying event will have gamers of all skill levels ready to get out into the world, and the bonuses may get your hair standing on end. No matter if you are hoping to battle powerful Pokemon, or want to capture some new companions, the Crackling Voltage Event is coming to shock everyone that loves this game.

Pokemon GO Crackling Voltage Schedule & Bonuses

For players hoping to partake in this new event, they’ll want to ensure that they’ve cleared some time from January 27 at 10:00am until February 5 at 11:59pm Local Time to enjoy as much of it as possible. With a week of adventure, there are bound to be some excellent bonuses to push gamers throughout this whole event, right?

As of this writing, none of the bonuses have been covered yet, but we will update this article as soon as bonuses have finally been revealed. Per normal events, players are likely to expect boosts to spawn rates, egg-hatching distance, and more.

Pokemon Shiny Debuts & Spawns

As gamers venture out into the world, a few new Shiny Pokemon are making their debut in the game, finally. For those that are jumping into the Raid Circuit, they’ll need to be ready to take on Tapu Koko, and hope that they are lucky enough to encounter its newly debuted Shiny Variant.

Alongside this particular Ultra Beast, the Helioptile family of Pokemon are finally getting their chance to sparkle. Coming alongside the Crackling Voltage event, Helioptile and Heliolisk will finally receive their Shiny version in Pokemon GO.

Players that are venturing around their neighborhood will have plenty of chances to encounter Shiny Pokemon with this event, as almost everyone with Enhanced Spawn Rates also has a Shiny version in the game. Players should keep their eyes peeled for these Pokemon in the wild during the event:

Ekans

Magnemite

Grimer

Electrike

Stunky

Blitzle

Ferroseed

Helioptile

Grubbin

Beldum

Dedenne

Hatchable Pokemon During Crackling Voltage in Pokemon GO

Gamers hoping to make some tracks during this event will want to ensure that they’ve got plenty of Incubators primed and ready to go, as they can hatch some excellent monsters during this event. For those hoping to get out and about, these 7km Egg Pokemon will be available to hatch:

Alolan Sandshrew

Skarmory

Blitzle

Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk

Helioptile

Dedenne

Raid Battles During Charging Voltage Event in Pokemon GO

Trainers hoping to bring their most powerful Pokemon to the front lines, there are plenty of exciting Raid Battles happening during the event, with two different 5-Star Raids to partake in. There are even multiple Mega-Raids to partake in, which will offer some excellent Pokemon to those powerful enough to defeat them:

1-Star Raids

Alolan Grimer

Shinx

Bronzor

Klink

Helioptile

3-Star Raids

Venomoth

Galarian Weezing

Jolteon

Mawile

5-Star Raids

Tapu Koko From January 25 at 10:00am until February 1 at 10:00am Local Time

Registeel From February 1 at 10:00am until February 8 at 10:00am Local Time



Mega-Raids

Mega Aerodactyl From January 25 at 10:00am until February 1 at 10:00am Local Time

Mega Gengar From February 1 at 10:00am until February 8 at 10:00am Local Time



Players hoping to partake in this special event have quite a shockingly good time ahead of them, especially if they are on the hunt for Shiny Pokemon. With the debuts of multiple new monsters, ensuring that you have cleared enough Inventory Space in your bag is key to enjoying every aspect of this event. Alongside capturing plenty of Pokemon, make sure to stock up on some of the best accessories around to make sure players can give themselves a quick charge and get back into the game!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023