Best Sierra Counters in Pokemon GO (February 2023): How to Beat Sierra Easily

As gamers get ready to take on the Team GO Rocket Leaders during the upcoming Team GO Rocket Takeover, Trainers will need to prepare the perfect team to ensure that they’re ready to take home the win in Pokemon GO. Alongside some challenging battles, players will have a chance to claim some new Shadow Pokemon during this event.

However, what are the best counters that players should bring to the battle? There are plenty of possibilities, but having the best team around will give players the perfect chance to take home a win without much effort. Get these Pokémon ready, and let’s find out what it will take to bring Sierra down!

Pokemon GO Sierra Lineup For February 2023

As the leading lady of the underbosses, Sierra brings quite the punch to the lineup. Gamers shouldn’t expect her to go easy on them, but coming prepared will give everyone the chance they deserve to take her down a few pegs. Here are the Pokemon that Sierra will be utilizing this month.

Sierra Phase 1 – Beldum

While Beldum may not be the most powerful Pokemon to ever exist, they still have a fair bit of Defense and Stamina to worry about. With the addition of being a Shadow Pokemon, players should still have a powerful team ready to bring them down, such as these monsters.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Chandelure Fire Spin Shadow Ball Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat

Sierra Phase 2 – Lapras, Flygon, or Sharpedo

As gamers get ready for the second round of Pokemon, there are a few different monsters that could come out to play. Lapras is a tank, but with a few specific Pokemon, gamers will have a better chance than ever to bring them down.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Pheromosa Bug Bite Focus Blast Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge

If Flygon is the second Pokemon to come out, players may have a bit more on their plate. Since they are a Dragon/Flying-type, there are some great counters that players can use to their advantage, including the following.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Kyurem (Black) Dragon Tail Blizzard Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche

Sharpedo is child’s play at this point, as gamers have taken them on already in the battle against Cliff. Bring these Pokemon to the battle to ensure a swift victory.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Pheromosa Bug Bite Focus Blast Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge

Sierra Phase 3 – Houndoom, Alakazam, or Shiftry

The final group that could come out to play during this battle is a wild bunch. Houndoom has a good chance of being the final Pokemon that players will need to face off against, so which Monsters should come out to play during this battle? Give these monsters a try.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

If players find themselves up against Alakazam, things may get a bit tricky rather quickly. As a pure Psychic type, gamers should utilize their weakness to these specific types of Pokemon to take them down quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball

The final Pokemon that Sierra may use during this third phase would be Shiftry, and there are a few Pokemon that have made this list before that could be extremely useful here, as well. Let’s see which Monsters have the easiest time bringing Shifty down a few twigs.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Vikavolt Bug Bite X-Scissor Yanmega Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Now that players have all of the pieces put together, Sierra should be a cakewalk. Players that haven’t happened to find these particular Pokemon should consider investing in an Auto Catcher so they can capture Pokemon wherever they happen to be. Alongside that, increasing your Inventory Space with PokeCoins can ensure that players can claim all of the rewards given out after these challenging battles.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023