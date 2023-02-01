Best Arlo Counters in Pokemon GO (February 2023): How to Beat Arlo Easily

With Team GO Rocket taking a prominent focus during the Team GO Rocket Takeover, those hoping to challenge its fearless leader in Pokemon GO will need to tackle the main bosses first and foremost. Arlo is one of these leaders and is ready to show the player what makes them one of the most feared members of the crew.

However, with our help, Trainers will have no issues bringing this particular leader to their knees in defeat, so let’s strap in and find out what the best Pokemon to bring to the table against this fearsome foe in the battle of the century!

Pokemon GO Arlo Lineup For February 2023

Players hoping to test their luck against this fearless leader are going to need to prepare for quite the battle. Players will need to find out the perfect monsters to defeat for 3 different phases, and while the first phase may always stay the same, the other two can change. Here’s what players should prepare for when fighting against Arlo in Pokemon GO.

Arlo Phase 1 – Nidoran (Male)

Gamers hoping to bring Arlo down are first going to need to face off against his fearsome Nidoran (Male). While this may not be the most powerful Pokemon in the game, the fact that it has the power of Shadow running through it can be challenging. Bring these Pokemon to the fight to easily bring it down.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Alakazam Confusion Psychic

Arlo Phase 2 – Crobat, Steelix, or Cradily

For the second phase, Alro has a few different Pokemon that he can choose to send out. If players find themselves up against Crobat first, they should have one of these Pokemon on standby to take the wind out from beneath its wings.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Zap Cannon Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Xuriktree Thunder Shock Discharge

If players find themselves up against Steelix, things may be a little more tricky than they were against Crobat. However, with the right Pokemon, gamers can take this rock snake out without much hassle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast

The third and final Pokemon that Arlo may decide to use during this battle happens to be Cradily, and they may just so happen to be the easiest to defend against and defeat. Bring any of these Pokemon to the battle to ensure a quick and easy victory over this overgrown plant.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Focus Blast Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash

Arlo Phase 3 – Charizard, Scizor, Armaldo

If players have faced off against Arlo in the past, these final three may look familiar. Arlo has brought Charizard to the battlefield before, so players that have defeated him in the past should have this team memorized by now.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide

Much like Charizard, Scizor is another familiar face to those that have fought Arlo off in the past. While this bug may look intimidating, there is a good chance that players will already have some of these monsters ready to go into battle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmantian (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat

The final Pokemon in this rotation is something new, however. Armaldo is a challenging foe, but if players have the right Pokemon to come into the battle with, this could be the easiest of the group. Bring these monsters to the fight and eliminate this pest with ease.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Kingler Bubble Crabhammer

Once players have defeated Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo enough times, they’ll be able to claim the Super Rocket Radar and challenge the boss of the organization. Prepare yourself for this challenging battle by prepping your Inventory Space to give players the chance to earn all of the amazing rewards.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023