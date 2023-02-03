Pokémon GO Valentines Event 2023: Start Time, Spawns, Everything We Know

Events within Pokémon GO are a fantastic opportunity to encounter and catch certain species, which would usually be significantly harder to find. For example, Halloween events typically put the spotlight on ghost-type Pokémon. In contrast, winter-themed events will spotlight ice-type, so Valentine’s event is bound to satisfy every player’s pretty-in-pink needs. Alongside rarer Pokémon spawns, increased chances of shiny Pokémon, timed research tasks, and in-game events keep players exploring and are worth taking part in if you’re looking for a gateway to some extra XP. So if the 2023 Valentines Event sounds like something you’d be interested in, read on to find out the ins and outs, so you’re well-prepared for when it goes live.

Everything You Need to Know About the Pokemon GO Valentine 2023 Event

The 2023 Valentine’s Day event will begin on February 8 and run until February 14, providing players with ample time to discover the species available and complete any timed research tasks. During this event, Mega Gardevior will make its debut into Mega Raids, with the potential to be shiny. In addition, two event bonuses will be in-action, one of which doubles the amount of stardust players receive when opening gifts and another increases the time a Lure Module remains active to two hours. Finally, the Lovely Wishes timed research will increase the amount of candy and XP rewarded while increasing the duration of daily adventure incense.

However, the main appeal of these timed events is the increased spawn rates of particular Pokémon, and the Valentine’s Event is expected to deliver a vast array of loveable species. Alongside Mega Gardevior in Mega Raids, Tapu Lele will appear in 5-Star Raids. However, the following list states every expected species to spawn in the wild, and any followed by an asterisk has the potential of a shiny encounter.

Nidoran ♀*

Nidoran ♂*

Skitty*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Woobat*

Frillish*

Flabebe

Furfrou*

Morelull

Chansey*

Audino*

Alomomola*

For the avid explorer, a number of species are expected to hatch from 7km eggs too, to suit the pink theme. So, if you’ve got a number of eggs on the go, then the following list states every species with increased odds of hatching from a 7km egg.

Lickitung

Smoochum

Happiny

Frillish

Alomomola

If you’re looking for a way to build a perfectly pink team in Pokémon GO, then the Valentine’s event is the perfect opportunity to get out and start hunting. A Frillish top and matching glasses will also be available for a limited time in the shop, so be sure to cash in any Pokécoins when you get the opportunity.

Pokemon GO is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023