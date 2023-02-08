How to Get a Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokemon GO

The Valentine’s Event in Pokémon GO promises an array of adorable species when you’re out and about, but between Mega Gardevior Raids and Tapu Lele appearances, there are a few more species to discover. Furfrou debuted in Pokémon GO in 2021, and the various regional forms available for trainers to explore were an exciting premise, but once all three were collected, it seemed to lose its novelty. However, during the Valentine’s Event, there’s an opportunity to change the form of your Furfrou to something slightly more limited edition. Luckily the Heart Trim Furfrou is pretty easy to unlock, so for every player looking for a loveable puppy this Valentine’s, read on to find out how you can get this special edition design.

Can You Get a Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokemon GO?

During the Valentine’s event, so between February 7 to February 14, you’ll be able to go through the same process of changing the trim of your Furfrou as you would usually by pressing the ‘Change Form’ button where the evolve button would be if it had a second form, but the heart trim option will be available alongside the standard. It’ll cost you 10,000 stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy to change the form, but given the increased spawn rate of the species throughout the Valentine’s Event, you should be able to stock up quickly. The Valentine’s Event also offers the chance to get double Candy which only makes the process easier.

Unlike the majority of Furfrou trims in Pokémon GO, the heart trim form isn’t region-locked, so any player participating in the Valentine’s Event can utilize this limited edition variation. In addition, if you catch a shiny version of Furfrou or have one to evolve, you can transform it into the Heart Trim and transfer it to Pokémon Home for safekeeping, which is a new addition for 2023.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023