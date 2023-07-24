How to Farm Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking to farm Blood Essence in Remnant 2? Blood Essence is a resource used at the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha, and offers a variety of helpful items for players. Blood Essence can be tricky to find, but you can obtain this resource quickly with this guide. Read further to learn how to farm Blood Essence in Remnant 2.

Quick Way to Get Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Players can obtain Blood Essence in Remnant 2 by shooting Root Wisps scattered across Yaesha. They are easy to spot as they have a pink glow to them and fly around the area. Once you spot a Root Wisp, shoot them with your gun to make them fly over to you, officially collecting a Blood Essence.

Root Wisps spawns in abundance during Blood Moon events on Yaesha. These are rare occurrences, but you’ll easily know when they occur as the environment begins to give off a red tint. Once the environment changes its standard color to the red shade, get prepared to look up and shoot as many Root Wisps as possible for farming Blood Essence.

Increase Blood Essence Spawn Rate

As you progress through Yaesha, you may run into a Music Harp Puzzle that unlocks a door to The Ravager Beast. The Ravager will give you two choices: kill or revive the doe. If you kill the doe, The Ravager will create a Blood Moon — leading to more Root Wisps and Blood Essence farming. This is the best way to increase your chances of getting enough Blood Essence for all the items at the Bloodmoon Altar.

All Items at the Bloodmoon Altar



The Bloodmoon Altar has a handful of great items the player can purchase with enough Blood Essence. Below are all the items you can find at this altar.

Faded Grimoire (used for unlocking the Summoner Archetype)

Knotted Helm (Helmet)

Knotted Cage (Body Armor)

Knotted Greaves (Leg Armor)

Soul Anchor (Amulet)

Soul Guard (Ring)

Blade of Gul (Melee Weapon)

Sanguine Vapor (Concoction)

Following the farming method in this guide will allow you to collect enough Blood Essence and clear out the Bloodmoon Altar’s inventory in no time!

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023