How to Farm Bottle Caps in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Chances are if you haven’t played a Pokemon game since the 3DS Sun and Moon series, you never heard of Bottle Caps. They are such an important item that helps lower the barrier to entry to the competitive scene of the mainline Pokemon games. These items, when given to the Hyper Trainer, allow players to maximize the individual values (IVs) of their Pokemon, further allowing them to be significantly better in battle. Here is how you can farm these extremely valuable Bottle Caps in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to farm Bottle Caps in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Before you can even think of getting max IV Pokemon, you’ll have to beat the Elite Four for the first time. After that, you have to gain access to the Battle Area which can be first traveled to by talking to the sailor back at Snowpoint City.

Then, you’ll actually have to earn Battle Points (BP) at the Battle Tower. They cost 25 BP per unit, so it will be a bit of a grind to get a handful of these. The Battle Tower is definitely an endgame activity that definitely does ramp up in difficulty when your winning streak rises.

The organic way to earn BP is to just fight through until you eventually lose. You’ll earn a sizeable chunk of points in your endeavors, but hit disheartening resets in point gains. What you can do instead is actually build up a decent enough team to at least reach a 21-win streak.

You are guaranteed 26 BP per 21-win streak if you defeat Palmer’s first set of Pokemon. The first two sets of seven consecutive battles will net you 3 BP per set. The third set, assuming you beat Palmer, will net you 20. The process takes about an hour if you were to rinse and repeat it, meaning to just forfeit the 22nd match and start over at 1.

However, if you want to take the longer route— the endgame approach— you can try to aim for a 100-win streak in either of the singles or doubles. This unlocks Master Class battles. Upon beating your seven consecutive battles and maintaining streaks in Master Class, you have a chance of earning Bottle Caps, increased Battle Point amounts, and even Gold Bottle Caps.

Gold Bottle Caps can be used with the Hyper Trainer by the concessions. These will max out all of the IVs for a particular Pokemon if you raised them to level 100. Of course, if you’re just starting off to get the best stats out of your Pokemon, you should follow the former method of doing the non-Master Class method.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.