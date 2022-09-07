How To Farm Gold Fast In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to make a major impact in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to upgrade your shops, stands, and everything else in your picturesque town. However, you’re going to need to gather plenty of coins to make this happen, and Scrooge McDuck is going to help you with this. He’s going to make you pay to repair his shop! Cheapskate, I tell you!

If you’re looking for easy ways to earn plenty of coins, you’ve come to the right spot. Make sure that you’re ready and prepared to explore and start getting your hands on plenty of Gold to make your town go from drab to fab quickly, so grab your Royal Tools and let’s get to work as we find out the best ways to earn gold in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Farm For Gold In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to start earning some extra cash quickly, there are a few different ways that you’ll be able to make this happen. While it may cost you a little bit at first, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got a Goofy Stand unlocked first, so you’ll be able to take advantage of his pop-up shops wherever you may be. You’ll be able to build these in every biome that you come across, so having one wherever you go can help you in the long run.

Sell Your Excess Materials To Earn Extra Gold

If you’re ready to start raking in the extra gold, make sure that you’re checking out all of the Goofy Stands that you can, and selling off your excess crafting materials. As you make your way around the world, you’ll come across plenty of different items that you may have an overabundance of, so pawning it off onto Goofy can help you start building up a quick savings account. Especially with items such as Gemstones, you’ll be able to start collecting enough to start upgrading your shops in no time!

Farming and Fishing Equal Big Money in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you’ve unlocked the Royal Fishing Pole, you’ll be able to start becoming the biggest thing that fish fear, as you become a master angler in the game. Finding rare fish is a guaranteed way to start making some good Gold, and keeping up with your farming duties will also make you some bank easily. Fishing and farming are two of the most enjoyable activities in the game, as well, so you’ll have a great chance to learn the fishing mechanics early, especially if you’re looking to start becoming the richest in the land.

Unleash Your Inner Remy And Cook For Coins

As you make your way through your different Friendship Quests, you’ll begin to unlock new recipes, allowing you to take all of the materials that you’ve found in the world, and put them to good use. Especially if you’ve been farming, there is an excellent chance that you’ll be able to whip up some quick dishes and make some great money doing it, all while learning the basics of the cooking system in the game. Just make sure that you have enough coal because if you don’t, you’re going to have to cough up some coin to cook more often.

Friendship Is Greater Than Gold

Each character that you interact with in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley has a Friendship Quest that you’ll be able to complete to not only level up your friendship with those specific Disney Icons, but you’ll also earn some excellent rewards for doing it. Sometimes, it could be something like a new pair of shades for your character, but other times, you’ll be able to start bringing in some good chunks of cash this way. Sadly, once you’ve done it, you can’t keep farming this method, but it’s a nice chunk of change.

And that’s what you’ll want to do to start earning more Gold in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for the game, so you can find out how to cook Ratatouille, where to get your hands on Shrimp for a Friendship Quest, and when the game is coming to mobile devices.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.