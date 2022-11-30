How to Farm Herba Mystica Fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players hoping to Shiny Hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, having plenty of Herba Mystica can help increase the odds in your favor. While there are plenty of recipes in the game, utilizing these special ingredients will allow players to boost their Shiny Hunting odds, as well as a plethora of extra boosts that may benefit them in other ways.

However, as one of the rarest drops in the game, players will need to wait until the Post Game to start farming for them. Using the 6 Star Raids is key in this situation, and it takes a fair bit of work to finally unlock those, as well as making sure that the team is up to the challenge of defeating them. Thankfully, there are some Pokemon that have a higher-than-normal drop rate, so let’s find out how to get our hands on them quickly and easier than ever before!

Easiest Way To Farm For Herba Mystica In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to net plenty of Herba Mystica will need to keep their eyes peeled for specific Pokemon popping up in these powerful Raids. While gamers may still have a chance to earn some from 5-Star Raids, these monsters are more likely to show up in 6-Star Raids across the lands of Paldea. Check for these monsters before jumping in:

Amoongus

Blissey

Cetitan

Dondozo

Farigiraf

Vaporeon

The easiest way for players to ensure that they are finding the best 6-Star Raids is by following the method we included in our Mass Outbreak Reset Guide, where players will want to change the day or month of their game to reset all of the current encounters happening in these titles.

Finding and defeating these particular Pokemon may give players more Herba Mystica than they know what to do with, which is the name of the game. Hoarding items may not hurt anyone in the long run, especially if they are planning on utilizing them in multiple ways.

With one of the newly discovered glitches that are happening with 6-Star Raids, there is a chance that players who don’t win may still receive these items, as long as they are not the host of the Raid. Even those players that keep bringing legendary Pokemon to Raids could benefit from this unique exploit.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022