This Exploit Makes Low-Level Pokemon The Meta In Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

While gamers have fallen in love with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a fair number of issues that can either enhance or dampen the experience. With a plethora of bugs and glitches currently plaguing the game, leading to laughable moments online, there are also a few exploits that are helping players in unknown ways.

Gamers that have a group of friends available to take on 5 & 6 Star Raids have found that they are receiving tons of items, no matter if it is a victory or defeat. However, this method does seem to be a little bit hit or miss, so let’s dive right in and find out what this glitch is doing for Trainers around the world!

How To Farm For Items With Tera Raid Exploit In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing to mention is that this method does not work for the Host. They will only receive items if the battle has been won, but this could be something great for friends that are needing to level up their Pokemon quickly. That being said, this method could be great for friends that have 6 Star Raids unlocked and don’t mind sharing their Raids with others. Just please, do not ruin the experience for Randoms by testing this method out.

When gamers are jumping into 6-Star Raids, they normally need to be prepared for some of the hardest fights of the game. With the Pokemon in these raids equaling out to a Level 90 Pokemon, they are normally going to be the toughest bosses gamers can find. However, with this recently discovered glitch, players are happiest bringing their weakest monsters to the fight. The faster they can lose, the better.

Normally in Tera Raids, the only way to unlock special items like Rare Candies and Tera Shards is by defeating the monster inside. However, players have realized that even after grinding 6-Star Raids and continuously losing, they’re still silently receiving items that are normally obtained by winning.

If the player is the Host hoping to help their friends out, they’ll just need to find a 5 or 6 Star Raid, invite their friends to the battle, and find a way to quickly lose. After this, the 3 other players will want to check their inventory and verify that they have received these special items and continue it as long as needed to build up a bulk of these special items. This is one of the fastest ways to level up Pokemon, so a few hours of using this method could grant massive rewards. Just make sure to take turns, so everyone can earn these items! Grab your weakest monsters, and get farming Trainers!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022