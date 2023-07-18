How to Farm Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Image: Bungie

Another year, another Solstice event in Destiny 2 where you need to grind for Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, Kindling. These three event-exclusive items are the focus of Solstice 2023 because with them, you can reroll the stats on your armor and unlock the glow on the new Solstice armor. Here’s the best way to farm Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023.

Best Ways to Get Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 is one you don’t want to miss since this event is the only time in all of Destiny 2 where you get direct control over your armor stats. And the only way to control your armor stats and improve them is through Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling.

How to Quickly Get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

The only way to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 is by completing any activity. That’s right, if you don’t particularly love Bonfire Bash, you can skip it for now and focus on playing Crucible, Gambit, GMs, and literally any other activity in Destiny 2.

For the quickest way to farm lots of Silver Leaves, I recommend playing Crucible or Strikes. For the best way to grind Silver Leaves, I recommend Crucible because the matches are short, meaning you’ll get lots of Silver Leaves quicker than by grinding other activities. If you absolutely hate PvP, I recommend doing Strikes as they are strictly PvE and grant a decent amount of Silver Leaves. If Strikes are too long for you and you don’t mind a little bit of PvP, Gambit is the way to go.

Silver Leaves aren’t used for anything on their own in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023, but they are required to get Silver Ash. To reiterate, the only purpose of Silver Leaves is to get Silver Ash.

How to Quickly Get Silver Ash in Destiny 2

The fastest way to get Silver Ash in Destiny 2 is to farm Silver Leaves and play Bonfire Bash. The only way to get Silver Ash is by transforming Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing Bonfire Bash matches, so farm as many Silver Leaves as you can and then play Bonfire Bash to turn them all into Silver Ash.

Once you have Silver Ash, you can spend it to reroll armor stats. There’s no other activity, event, or mechanic in Destiny 2 that allows you to reroll your armor stats, so this is a truly special time for you to get great armor with great stats. Also, before you go spending all your hard-earned Silver Ash, I highly recommend waiting until you have reached armor tier three through Kindling to maximize the armor stats you get while minimizing the Silver Ash you waste in the process.

Note: A crucial tip that I need you to know is that to get armor that is focused in the area you want it to be, you need to equip the associated Armorer Ghost Mod. For instance, if you are a Titan, you should put on the Resilience Armorer Ghost Mod, if you’re a Hunter, you should put on the Mobility Armorer Ghost Mod, and if you’re a Warlock, you should put on the Recovery Armorer Ghost Mod.

How to Quickly Get Kindling in Destiny 2

While Silver Leaves and Silver Ash are directly tied to one another, Kindling is an important item that is only earned by completing Solstice Event Challenges.

Kindling is just as important as Silver Leaves and Silver Ash because you spend Kindling to upgrade each armor type up to tier three. The higher the armor tier, the better the armor stat roll potential. Also, if you get an armor type to tier three, that Solstice armor type will now glow — for all characters, thank goodness.

To farm Kindling as fast as possible in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023, you just need to focus on the Solstice Event Challenges and complete them fast.

The Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 event is not that long, so jump into Solstice 2023 and start grinding for Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling as fast as you can. Hopefully, you enjoy the event and walk away with armor that looks better and has better stats.