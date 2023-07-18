All Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Event Card Challenges and Secret Triumphs, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 includes an Event Card that includes specific Challenges, most of which start off as Secret Triumphs. Once the Challenges are complete, you’ll earn exclusive Solstice 2023 rewards as well as Kindling which is required to get glowing armor. To help you knock every Solstice 2023 Event Card Challenge off the list as fast as possible, here are all the Secret Triumphs and how to complete them in Destiny 2.

Every Solstice 2023 Event Card Triumph, Listed

To help you quickly complete the entire Solstice 2023 Event Card, here is every Challenge and Secret Triumph and its requirement in Destiny 2.

Bashing Success – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Complete the Bonfire Bash activity. Ash Tray – Collect 350 Silver Ash.

– Collect 350 Silver Ash. Good Ignite – Defeat 15 Ignition Carriers in Bonfire Bash. This Challenge and the rest of the Bonfire Bash Challenges can easily be done by playing Bonfire Bash. It’ll take some time, but you can make a little bit of progress with each match.

– Defeat 15 Ignition Carriers in Bonfire Bash. Torch the Taken – Defeat 15 Prismatic Taken in Bonfire Bash.

– Defeat 15 Prismatic Taken in Bonfire Bash. Fuel for the Fire – Stoke 35 flames in the Bonfire Bash.

– Stoke 35 flames in the Bonfire Bash. Fuel for the Fire II – Stoke 70 flames in the Bonfire Bash.

– Stoke 70 flames in the Bonfire Bash. Fuel for the Fire III – Stoke 100 flames in the Bonfire Bash.

– Stoke 100 flames in the Bonfire Bash. Like Wildfire – Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress.

– Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress. Forged in Flame – Defeat 10 opposing Guardians in any activity.

– Defeat 10 opposing Guardians in any activity. Superlative – Defeat targets with Super abilities. For this Challenge and the two above it, I recommend playing Mayhem in Crucible. If Mayhem isn’t available, play Control and focus mainly on defeating Guardians.

– Defeat targets with Super abilities. Hand Lighter – Defeat targets with hand cannons, rocket launchers, and shotguns. You might want to practice using the new Strand Rocket Launcher Crowning Duologue.

– Defeat targets with hand cannons, rocket launchers, and shotguns. Burn Them Down – Defeat 40 Bosses anywhere in the system. I recommend playing Strikes to complete this Challenge quickly.

– Defeat 40 Bosses anywhere in the system. Fires of Competition – Complete 10 matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete 10 matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves. Brightfall – Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves. Raking the Coals – Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves. Dare to Dream – Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves. A Spark in the Dark – Complete rounds of Altars of Sorrow or Salvage to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete rounds of Altars of Sorrow or Salvage to earn Silver Leaves. In the Hot Seat – Complete activities on Neptune to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete activities on Neptune to earn Silver Leaves. Flamekeeper – Title claimed.

You have until August 15, 2023, to complete every Challenge on the Solstice 2023 Event Card. Good luck, Guardians!

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023