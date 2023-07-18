How to Complete Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2, Explained

Image: Bungie

Nothing says “celebrating summer” like getting together with your pals to burn down some enemies. Bonfire Bash returns for Destiny 2’s Solstice event in 2023, along with some scorching new rewards. This guide details everything you need to know to complete Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2, earn Silver Ash, and upgrade your Solstice armor.

Bonfire Bash Rewards – How to Get Silver Ash and Upgrade Solstice Armor

During Solstice, you will earn Silver Leaves by completing any activity in Destiny 2. Bonfire Bash transforms these Silver Leaves into Silver Ash, which is needed to upgrade (and reroll) Solstice Gear. You’ll also need Kindling rewarded by completing Solstice event Challenges.

Silver Leaves are earned by completing any activity in the game during Solstice.

are earned by completing any activity in the game during Solstice. Silver Leaves transform into Silver Ash by completing Bonfire Bash .

by completing . Kindling is earned by completing Solstice Event Challenges.

How to Complete Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2

Bonfire Bash is accessed through the Tower map. If your buddies are too busy cooling off, you’ll automatically be paired with 1-2 other players. During Bonfire Bash, you and your fellow Guardians must clear out waves of Taken in the AEZ and stoke the bonfire in the center of the map.

Glowing Taken drop orbs when killed, which need to be thrown into the bonfire to stoke it. The Taken Heat-Drinker will spawn once the fire has been stoked 20 times (or the ten-minute timer runs out). This boss has no special mechanics other than a pool of Taken goo that hurts you when stood in, so have fun melting it down with your new weapons.

New to Solstice 2023 are the Flare and Firebound buffs. Flare causes enemies to take spicy AoE damage when rapidly defeating enemies, while Firebound increases Super regeneration and Recovery when near Fireteam members. You can read more about Flare and Firebound in our guide.

Return to the bonfire once more to reap your hard-earned rewards. Kill glowy guys, throw balls, melt the boss, and get loot; it’s a timeless tradition when it comes to Destiny.

This guide was written while playing Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X.