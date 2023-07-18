All Ways to Unlock Solstice 2023 Armor in Destiny 2, Explained

Image: Bungie

There are several ways to get the Solstice 2023 armor in Destiny 2. Solstice 2023 is the summer event where new armor that glows is featured — it’s armor that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. So, here is every way to get the Solstice 2023 armor in Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Has a Huge Benefit You Don’t Want to Miss

How to Get Solstice 2023 Armor in Destiny 2

There are three ways to get the Solstice 2023 armor in Destiny 2. While you play through the events in Solstice 2023, you’ll unlock Kindling by completing Solstice Event Challenges which you can then use to upgrade one general piece of armor’s stat rolls. If you upgrade a general armor piece three times, that Solstice armor piece will glow even after the event, which makes this armor set a must-get.

Buy the Solstice 2023 Armor

There are two ways to get the Solstice 2023 armor that include buying the set outright. If you want to spend real-world money, you can buy the Solstice 2023 armor for 1,500 Silver. If you’ve saved up Bright Dust by grinding Vendor Bounties and Seasonal Challenges, then you can buy the Solstice 2023 armor for 6,000 Bright Dust.

Note: Fun fact, you can also buy every Solstice event armor from years past in the Eververse Store for 1,500 Silver and 6,000 Bright Dust. So, if a particular Solstice armor catches your eye, you should definitely shell out the Silver since the armor is bound to disappear at the end of the Solstice 2023 event.

Earn the Solstice 2023 Armor

Image: Bungie

If you don’t have Silver or Bright Dust, all hope isn’t lost. You can earn every piece of the Solstice 2023 armor by playing the activities during Solstice 2023. You need to complete Solstice Event Challenges to unlock each piece of Solstice 2023 armor, but if you are enjoying the event and trying to reroll for great armor stats, then this shouldn’t be a problem.

Earn Silver Leaves by doing basically any activity in Destiny 2 during Solstice 2023 which you can then turn into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash activity. Spend your Silver Ash to reroll your armor stats. Kindling is only earned by completing Solstice Event Challenges and is spent to upgrade each piece of armor’s stat roll potential, which can be upgraded all the way to tier three.

And that is every way to unlock the Solstice 2023 armor in Destiny 2. If you want even more details about Solstice 2023, like when it ends and what the new Strand Rocket Launcher looks like, we’ve got you covered.