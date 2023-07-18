Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue Strand Rocket Launcher | God Roll, Perk Pool, and How to Get

Image: Bungie

Crowning Duologue is the Strand Rocket Launcher, the first of its kind, introduced in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023. Though it has a Precision Frame which aren’t known for being the best, Crowning duologue has some great perk combinations and could pay off in the long run. Here is everything you need to know about Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2.

How to Get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2

The only way to get the Strand Rocket Launcher Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2 is to participate in Solstice 2023. Crowning Duologue will likely not be available to get after Solstice 2023, so you’ll definitely want to get a good God Roll now.

The good news is that you can grind for a Crowning Duologue God Roll while you farm for Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling. Complete activities during Solstice 2023, especially Bonfire Bash, and you’ll see Crowning Duologue drop in your inventory.

Crowning Duologue Perk Pool

As the first Strand Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2, Crowning Duologue does have a fairly decent perk pool. Here are all the perks available to get on Crowning Duologue:

First perk slot : Auto-loading Holster, Field Prep, Impulse Amplifier, Ensemble, Swashbuckler, Demolitionist, and Pugilist.

: Auto-loading Holster, Field Prep, Impulse Amplifier, Ensemble, Swashbuckler, Demolitionist, and Pugilist. Second perk slot : Adrenaline Junkie, Chain Reaction, Cluster Bomb, Hatchling, Envious Assassin, Swashbuckler, and One For All

: Adrenaline Junkie, Chain Reaction, Cluster Bomb, Hatchling, Envious Assassin, Swashbuckler, and One For All Dreamwork: Partially refill the magazine on assists and assisted final blows.

Crowning Duologue God Roll in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Honestly, there are a lot of great perk combinations that can make a Crowning Duologue God Roll in Destiny 2. While it’s no Cold Comfort, Rocket Launchers are extremely good right now in both PvE and PvP.

Though Precision Frame will always hold Crowning Duologue back, unless Bungie decides to buff it, these Crowning Duologue God Rolls make for the best options on an okay frame.

Crowning Duologue PvE God Roll

As good as Adrenaline Junkie and Demolitionist and Pugilist and Swashbuckler are together, both of those perk combinations don’t work well on Crowning Duologue because you don’t use a Rocket Launcher long enough to maximize those perk combinations.

Instead, I highly recommend Auto-loading Holster and Chain Reaction for the Crowning Duologue PvE God Roll. With Auto-loading Holster, you’re guaranteed to have full ammo after stowing your Rocket Launcher for more than three seconds and Chain Reaction works perfectly to clear adds since it creates explosions on final blows. Plus, the Dreamwork Solstice 2023 perk is great to get some extra reloading as well.

Crowning Duologue PvP God Roll

There are a few great options for the Crowning Duologue PvP God Roll, but I recommend going with Impulse Amplifier and Cluster Bomb. In PvP, you can only ever get a few Rocket Launcher shots off, so you want them to be as destructive and fast as possible.

With Impulse Amplifier, your rockets have a much higher velocity and Cluster Bomb turns your rockets into eight cluster bombs that litter the field and can easily kill multiple enemies. While other perk combinations can do well in PvP, like Field Prep and Chain Reaction, I think Impulse Amplifier and Cluster Bomb are best for Crowning Duologue.

Is Crowning Duologue Strand Rocket Launcher Worth It?

While Crowning Duologue is a Precision Frame Rocket Launcher, it is cool that it’s the first-ever Strand Rocket Launcher. If Bungie ever decides to buff Precision Frame Rocket Launchers, Crowning Duologue will instantly become the best option, which is why I think it is worth getting a Crowning Duologue God Roll.

If you want to take a break from Destiny 2 and skip the Solstice 2023 event (which you really shouldn’t), you won’t be missing much by not getting Crowning Duologue. However, getting a God Roll Crowning Duologue definitely doesn’t hurt and could actually pay off in the future.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023