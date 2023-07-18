Destiny 2: All Secret Triumphs for Flamekeeper Title Solstice 2023

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Solstice 2023 event in Destiny 2 has a Flamekeeper 2023 Title that you either need to earn for the first time or re-earn since the Title refreshes every year with the annual Solstice event. The 2023 Flamekeeper Title has only five Triumphs, but they all start as Secret Triumphs. To make things easy for you, here are all five Secret Triumphs you need to complete to earn Flamekeeper 2023 in Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue Strand Rocket Launcher | God Roll, Perk Pool, and How to Get

How to Complete Every Triumph to Get Flamekeeper 2023 Title in Destiny 2

First off, the only time you can get the Flamekeeper Title is during a Solstice event, and the 2023 Solstice event in Destiny 2 ends August 15, 2023, so you have until then to complete all five Triumphs.

With that out of the way, here are all five Flamekeeper 2023 Triumphs and how to complete them:

Flamekeeper – Complete Event Challenges during Solstice. Progress resets at the end of the event. To be safe, you should look over the entire list of Solstice 2023 Event Card Challenges and complete them all. I recommend completing them all (a lot of the Challenges cross over, so you can work on multiple at once), and you’ll eventually get the Flamekeeper Triumph.

– Complete Event Challenges during Solstice. Progress resets at the end of the event. From the Ashes – Upgrades four pieces of Sunlit armor. To upgrade your Sunlit armor, you need to know how to make it glow.

– Upgrades four pieces of Sunlit armor. Bonfire Bash – Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Bash activity. To quickly complete this Triumph, you need to know how to play Bonfire Bash. Then, whenever an Ignition Carriers show up (they are marked with the standard objective symbol), defeat them as fast as possible, grab the fallen ignitions, and look at the bonfire in the middle, jump, and throw. The ignitions only last about seven seconds, but if you’re fast and accurate, you can do this with all three ignitions.

– Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Bash activity. Sunlight ‘Em Up – While wearing a set of fully rekindled Sunlit armor, complete dungeons, raids, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. In my opinion, this is easily the hardest Triumph to complete to get the Flamekeeper Title. However, by far the easiest way to get it is to win Trials of Osiris matches. If you don’t care about Trials of Osiris flawless, then winning these difficult PvP matches will grant you the fastest and most consistent progress, unless you’re a pro at GMs.

– While wearing a set of fully rekindled Sunlit armor, complete dungeons, raids, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. Inextinguishable – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity without dying. I think this is the easiest Triumph in the list, but if you are struggling with it, try to play less aggressively, look out for any exploding enemies, and keep your guard up.

– Complete the Bonfire Bash activity without dying.

And that is how to get the Flamekeeper 2023 Title in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023. It’s honestly not too hard, but Sunlight ‘Em Up will take some time, especially because you have to have your set of Sunlit armor be fully rekindled. To do that quickly, you should check out the best ways to farm Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling fast.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023