When does Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 end?

Destiny 2 Solstice is a free event celebrating the summer solstice and will bring players new content to enjoy. The new content includes new armor with upgrades, a unique weapon, and even a new game mode called “Bonfire Bash.” Are you wondering how much time you have to participate in Bungie’s new event? Read further to learn the exact end date of Destiny 2 Solstice.

What Day Does the 2023 Destiny 2 Solstice Event End?

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes will start on July 19, 2023, and end on Tuesday August 8, 2023, according to the official Bungie press page. This will allow players to enjoy the fun for a few weeks, giving players plenty of time to complete everything new that the event entails.

Besides the new armor and weapon, Bonfire Bash seems particularly exciting as players will squad up with other guardians to clear out waves of enemies in the AEZ and stroke the bonfire in the center of the map. Working hard during this will be worth it, considering the higher the bonfire goes, the more loot will be rewarded to the player. Players will also encounter bosses as they navigate the floating island off the European Dead Zone.

One of the coolest parts of the Bonfire Bash event is that those who participate can look forward to the “first-ever” Strand Rocket Launcher, Crowning Duologue.

How to Participate in Bonfire Bash During Destiny 2 Solstice

Players must head to the Tower and speak to Eva Levante to participate in the Bonfire Bash mode. Here, you will receive Solstice Gear and a quest called “Celebrating Solstice.” Accept the quest, put on your new gear, and accept the Silver Leaves gift from Eva.

Accessing the Bonfire Bash mode is as easy as heading to the Tower map. Once you select Bonfire Bash, the game will pair you with a couple of other guardians. If you don’t want to play with strangers, you can join with your friends instead!

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023