How to Find and Catch Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are plenty of exciting monsters to find for players hoping to complete their Pokedex and claim a Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While most of these Pokemon are out and about in the overworld, a few may leave players scratching their heads. As gamers make their way throughout the world of Paldea, they may encounter some chained-off ruins that spark interest.

Inside each of these color-coded ruins lay a new Legendary Pokemon for Trainers to work towards unlocking. As gamers explore the world before them, they may encounter Black Stakes that have a particular color. For gamers hoping to find and capture Chi-Yu, they’ll need to find and pull all 8 of the Blue Stakes around the map. But, where will players find them all?

All Blue Stake Locations In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing players will need to do is ensure that they have completed the Titan Path, as they will need to utilize all of Koraidon or Miraidon’s powers that have been gathered from the special Herba Mystica received. While players may be able to tackle this task in any order they see fit, we have taken a particular path and listed the steps on the map above.

Stake 1

Players will find the first stake lodged up against a tree near the Fighting Boss of Team Starfall.

Stake 2

Players will find the second Blue Stake to the South while climbing up the waterfall. This is also near the location of the Ruin where Chi-Yu is.

Blue Stake 3

Heading further towards the south, players will find another stake inside of the ruins in this area. There are also some high-level Pokemon in this area, so make sure you’re stocked up on items.

Stake 4

Fast traveling from Levincia, players will be able to find this blue stake just north of the electric gym leader, on the top of a small cliff area.

Stake 5

This stake will be found on the outer crust of Glaseado Mountain. Players will be able to access this quickly from Dalizapa Passage or East Province (Area Three).

Stake 6

Players will need to navigate through the Tagtree Thicket and climb up a small cliff face to be able to claim this Blue Stake. It is located near the north of this forest area.

Stake 7

Located to the West of Glaceado Mountain, players can utilize the North Province (Area One) Watchtower to make their way here faster. It is located on the top of a small mountain.

Stake 8

Near the beach at the northernmost portion of Glaceado Mountain, players will need to descend the face of the titular mountain to claim this stake.

Chi-Yu Ruin Location

Returning to the area near Stake 2, players will need to climb up the waterfall once more, but make their way inside the small cave located near the top. Once players have made their way inside, they will find a bright blue seal that can be touched and opened, revealing Chi-Yu.

Interact with this ruin to begin the battle against the Level 60 Chi-Yu. If players accidentally defeat them in battle, they will almost instantly respawn, allowing gamers another shot at adding them to the team.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022