How to Find and Catch Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For gamers looking to find this sleek Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they’re going to need to get a few things taken care of before they have the opportunity to add Iron Valiant to their party. The mystery of the Paradox Pokemon is something new and exciting for players to discover in these titles, breaking between ancient history and futuristic technology, depending on the version players are making their way through.

However, for those hoping to get their hands on this robotic version of Gallade/Gardevoir will need to wait until they hit a specific story arc before claiming one of these as their own. But, what will players need to do to get their hands on this particular monster?

Where To Find Iron Valiant In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers looking to find this particular Pokemon inside of the world of Pokemon Scarlet will have no luck, as this creature is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Alongside its futuristic looks, this Paradox Pokemon will not appear in the past for those playing through Professor Sada’s adventure.

However, for those playing in Professor Turo’s futuristic world, players will need to wait until they are in the post-game story before they can find this particular Pokemon. After completing all three main storylines to a full climax, gamers will be treated to a post-game story that takes them into a new area that hasn’t been seen before.

Alongside this story, plenty of never before seen Pokemon will be available to be captured, including the focus of this story. Iron Valiant will be found inside this area, but you may need to battle a few before you can finally catch a Pokemon in this spot.

Thanks to trading with friends, players between these two versions will be able to swap different Pokemon back and forth with one another to complete their Pokedex, as well as earn a special item that makes the task of shiny hunting much easier.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022