Every once in a while, Dead by Daylight releases a limited-time event that adds new things to the game and rewards that players can collect. This time, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker charms by finding Genmats in their game. Given how dark the maps in Dead by Daylight can be, these things can be tricky to find, especially when you’re constantly juggling between escaping from the killer and saving your teammates. So, if you want to earn all the rewards quickly, read on how to find Genmats during Dead by Daylight’s Meet Your Maker event.

What is a Genmat in Dead by Daylight’s Meet Your Maker Event?

A Genmat is a crossover item from Meet Your Maker, Behaviour’s post-apocalyptic game. It is an item that players can steal when raiding an enemy’s base, which will reward them extra points and rewards if they make it out alive. This works the same way in Dead by Daylight. By finding these items on the map, you’ll be able to earn charms from the event by successfully escaping after interacting with them.

How to Find Genmats in Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker Event

The Genmats can be identified by their medium-sized barrel shape and bright colored light in the game. These are scattered all over the map, but you’ll hear an audio cue at the start of the match indicating that they have spawned. Like other past event items, there’s a chance you’ll be able to find them inside buildings, near a generator or just plain out in the open.

The event is said to occur in three periods, with a specific color tied to the Genmats in each phase. The colors are red, green, and blue—red being the one available in the game right now. Depending on which color you interact with, you will receive one of the three charms available if you make it out alive from the trial. So, make sure you’ve equipped some of the best perks to ensure that you can escape easily.

One interesting thing is that you should know that once you have interacted with the Genmat or barrel, the auras of other survivors will be revealed for a short time. This is extremely useful for planning your next move in escaping the trial. With that said, have fun, and we wish you luck in the fog!

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023