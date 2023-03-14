Image: Leaked by Daylight and Behaviour Interactive

Are you wondering how to earn exclusive charms during the Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker crossover event? The Dead by Daylight team loves to do crossover events, especially if it is with a game under the Behaviour Interactive umbrella. A new crossover event seems to be coming to celebrate their newest game, Meet Your maker, which will be released in April. Here is how to earn exclusive charms during the Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker Crossover Event.

How to Obtain Charms During the Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker Event

Image: Leaked by Daylight and Behaviour Interactive

To earn the exclusive charms, you must collect a Genmat, a material taken from Meet Your Maker, by interacting with Barrels spread around the map. The event will occur in three phases, and the Barrels will be given a specific color to match that phase. The three colors are Red, Green, and Blue. When you interact with a Barrel, the matching colored Charm will be unlocked. You will also reveal the aura of survivors by interacting with a Barrel as a bonus.

When a match begins, you will know a Genmat has spawned by a unique sound that all players can hear, indicating you can now find and collect. After interacting with the Genmat, you will need to survive the match for it to count. Once done, you will see a message saying Charmed Obtained as a confirmation that you successfully collected a Genmat during the match.

The Dead by Daylight team Tweeted a teaser of the upcoming event but hasn’t released any additional details. This means there is currently no set a date for this collaboration event or how long you will have to collect each charm, but we will update this guide once the Dead has released official details by the Daylight team. However, we have pictures of the three charms from the famous leaking team Leaked by Daylight, which can be seen in the picture above.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023