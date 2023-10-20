How to Find the Fast Dash Badge in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The badges of Super Mario Bros Wonder can help more in some levels than in others. One badge that might be helpful no matter what is the Fast Dash Badge, increasing the walking and running speed of players. Unlike all the other Action Badges, this one is hidden in a place that few players might find on their own. Players should learn how to find the Fast Dash Badge if they want to get through Super Mario Bros Wonder at record pace.

Fast Dash Badge Location in Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Fast Dash Badge is found in a Poplin Shop at World 4. However, this Poplin Shop is hidden from the overworld, making it particularly easy to miss even when heeding Prince Florian‘s tips. To reach it, players will need to enter the alcove to the west of the palace. They should find the Poplin Shop just behind a wall, allowing them to purchase the badge as soon as they reach it.

Though the shop is tricky to get to, actually buying the badge is incredibly simple. It only costs 10 flower coins, which is a number easily achievable by going through courses normally. The badge should be purchased as soon as possible since one of its effects also lets players run quickly on sandy terrain. Considering the fact sand is pretty much everywhere in World 4, the Fast Dash Badge is nothing short of a vital find.

Of course, the Fast Dash Badge applies to more than just sand. Its speed-increasing properties will let players speed through pretty much any course with a fair amount of control. It doesn’t replace any abilities, either, unlike badges such as Parachute Cap and Grappling Vine. In any level where time is of the essence, few will stand on par with Fast Dash.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023