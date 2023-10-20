Image: Nintendo

One of the most notable new features in Super Mario Bros Wonder is the existence of badges. These special items will allow players to try out unique new abilities, from jumping higher to surviving dangerous pits. There are a total of 24 to collect, but a few of them can be particularly difficult to find. Every player should know where to find all badges in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Locations of All Badges in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Badges are split into three categories: Action, Boost, and Expert. Action Badges can usually be found in Badge Challenge stages, providing either a new ability or a replacement for an old ability. Boost Badges are usually found in shops, giving players a more passive, positive effect. Expert Badges are also found in Badge Challenge stages, with nearly all of them vastly changing how the game is played.

These are the locations of all badges in the game:

Action Badges Parachute Cap — Allows the player to float in the air using a hat, replacing the spin move. Found in the first Poplin House you come across, basically being unmissable. Wall-Climb Jump — Allows the player to jump against a wall before wall-jumping away from it. Can be found in the Badge Challenge stages at World 1 or World 2. Dolphin Kick — Grants the ability to perform a dolphin kick in water, increasing speed. Can be found in the Badge Challenge stages at Petal Isles. Floating High Jump — Increases the height of a jump while letting the player momentarily float. Can be found in the Badge Challenge stages at World 2 or World 6. Crouching High Jump — Allows the player to “charge” a higher jump by crouching first, similar to a backflip from previous games. Can be found in the Badge Challenge stages at World 3 or World 4. Timed High Jump — Increases the player’s jump height when making consecutive bounces off of the ground. Can be purchased at the Poplin Shop in World 4 for 100 flower coins. Fast Dash — Increases the player’s walking and dashing speed. Can be bought in a hidden Poplin Shop at World 4 for 10 flower coins. Grappling Vine — Replaces the player’s spin with a vine that latches onto walls. Can be found in the Badge Challenge stages at World 5 or World 6. Boosting Spin Jump — Allows the spin move to gain extra height, similar to a midair spin from Super Mario Galaxy. Can be found in the Badge Challenge stages at Petal Isles or World 6.

Boost Badges Coin Reward — Provides coins for defeating enemies. Can be bought at the Poplin Shop in World 1 for 30 flower coins. Auto Super Mushroom — Lets players start levels in the basic “super” form even if they’re currently tiny. Earned as a reward for completing the Wiggler Race: Mountaineering! course in World 1. Add ! Blocks — Adds “! Blocks” to levels, usually providing coins or simply granting some extra space for missed jumps. Can be bought at the first Poplin Shop in Petal Isles for 10 flower coins. Safety Bounce — Allows the player to bounce out of pits, lava, or poison once after each fall. Can be purchased at the Poplin Shop after the airship course in World 2 for 100 flower coins. Rhythm Jump — Earns coins when players jump on a rhythmic beat. Earned as a reward for clearing the Ninji Jump Party course in World 4. Sensor — Detects valuable collectibles required for 100% completion such as Wonder Seeds. Earned as a reward from the Loyal Poplin in World 5 after giving 10 flower coins to fix the bridge. Coin Magnet — Pulls in nearby coins, automatically collecting them. Can be purchased at the Poplin Shop found after the Raarghs in the Ruins course for 300 flower coins. All Elephant Power , All Fire Power , All Bubble Power , and All Drill Power — Changes the effects of all power-ups to grant the Elephant, Fire, Bubble, and Drill forms, respectively. Can be purchased at the World 1 Poplin Shop for 100 flower coins each.

Expert Badges Jet Run — Allows the player to dash at incredible speeds, letting them run on air for a short moment. Can be found in the Expert Badge Challenge stages at World 1 or World 6. Spring Feet — Causes the player to constantly jump while also allowing them to jump higher. Can be found in the Expert Badge Challenge stages at World 2 or World 6. Invisibility — Turns the player completely invisible, preventing enemies from detecting them. Can be found in the Expert Badge Challenge stages at World 4 or World 6. Sound Off? — Replaces numerous sound effects with voices imitating the sounds. Given as a reward for beating the final Special World course and reaching the “WONDER?” house.



Since you’ll have to purchase quite a few of these badges, it’s not a bad idea to stockpile some flower coins before reaching the related shops. You’ll have to complete pretty much every course in the game if you want to get all badges, so it shouldn’t be too tough to get enough flower coins for the ones in shops.