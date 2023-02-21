How to Find the Missing Students in Atomic Heart

Are you wondering where to find the missing students in Atomic Heart for the dead tour guide in the museum? This is one of many side quests you can complete in Atomic Heart. It is unique because you will complete it for a corpse, which will help satisfy The Necromancer trophy (talk to every dead).

The dead tour guide will explain that she led a group of students on a museum tour when the robots began attacking everyone. When this happened, the students fled, and the tour guide was killed. The tour guide will task you with locating the children to ensure they safely escape the museum. Unfortunately, the children were killed like everyone else in the museum, but you can still locate their corpses.

Where to Find the Missing Children in Atomic Heart

Their corpses will be spread throughout all levels of the museum, and you will be able to find them while finding Claire’s body parts. First, however, the game will not mark their locations or show where their corpses are at.

After locating a child using the instructions below, ensure you complete the conversation with them because this is how you confirm they were part of the tour. After finding all three children, you can report to the dead tour guide. She will thank you for finding them, and then you can no longer talk to her, completing the side quest.

Student # 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the second After the oracle opens the door, head up the stairs and turn left. You will find the first student’s corpse on the ground.

Student # 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the second student on floor two by the stairwell next to the infected plants. You will need to shock the cleaning robot so it will move and reveal the student’s corpse.

Student # 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the third student inside the medical area on floor 3 of the museum. The child’s corpse is located inside one of the circle workspaces.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023