How to Find the Secret Coral Buddies Cave in Fortnite Chapter 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Coral Buddies are back in Fortnite Chapter 5, but they’re hidden in a secret cave tucked away in a remote corner of the island. If you discover the secret lair of the Coral Buddies, however, you’ll be treated to a ton of loot.

Even if you don’t care about the cute little Coral Buddies, their secret lair contains several hidden chests that most players don’t even know about. Landing there will make the looting process a breeze, so take advantage of it before it becomes common knowledge.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Coral Buddies Cave Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the secret Coral Buddies cave in a small cove on the eastern edge of the island south of Grand Glacier. You can see its location marked on the map above.

The cave’s entrance is quite hidden, only illuminated by the glow of the chests inside. It’s too tall to walk through, so you’ll need to crouch to get inside. Once you make it inside, feel free to loot all of the chests.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Continuing through the cave, you’ll eventually find what appears to be the final chest sitting in a pool of shallow water. The wall behind that chest is destructible though, and there’s faint music coming from the other side. That’s your cue to break in.

Use your pickaxe to break the chest and then destroy the wall. This will reveal a secret cave with a few more chests to collect. The Coral Buddies reside in this cave, carrying on their aquatic lifestyle underground.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Currently, all you can do with the Coral Buddies is vibe to the steel drums with them. Maybe they’ll be a part of an easter egg or quest later in the season, but as it stands right now, the only reason to visit the cave is to collect all the chests and loot. To be fair, there is a ton of loot though.

Because there are nearly a dozen chests in this cave, it’s a really solid landing spot if you want to get a headstart on looting. While you won’t be able to customize your weapons without a Mod Bench and you could probably find a wider selection of guns in Weapon Cases at Underground hideouts, this cave still has plenty to offer.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023