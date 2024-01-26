Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Wax is one of the more undervalued resources in Enshrouded, but trust me, once you’ve reached a certain point, you’ll be begging to stumble across some. Unfortunately, Wax is as tricky to find as it is helpful, and I spent more time than I’m ready to admit hunting some down.

Luckily, this guide is here to help you learn how to find, farm, and use Wax, so you won’t have to go through what I did. Without further ado, here’s how to find Wax in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Wax in Enshrouded

You can get Wax in Enshrouded by finding and foraging beehives. Beehives tend to spawn on trees, and unlike Resin, you don’t have to cut the tree down to collect it. Just walk up to the hive and press E, and you’ll nab yourself a nice big lump of Wax. Alongside Wax, Beehives can also drop Honey, a key ingredient in many of the best recipes in Enshrouded’s surprisingly thick cookbook.

What is Wax Used For in Enshrouded?

I learned what Wax is used for in Enshrouded once I began investing in expanding my base. The Flame Altar is the heart of your base in Enshrouded, and you’ll need to upgrade it to increase the amount of space you have to work with. Wax is one of the resources you’ll need to strengthen the Flame Altar, and you’ll require a lot of it if you want your base to thrive.

How to Farm Wax in Enshrouded

To build a Honey Beehive, you must first find and rescue the Farmer from the Ancient Vault located in the Northen section of the map. Once she’s been freed, the Farmer will travel to your base, unlocking a new set of craftable builds. One is the Honey Beehive, but you’ll need to build a Beehive Smoker. Here’s the recipe for a Beehive Smoker.

2x Sand

3x Lump of Clay

3x String

Once you’ve built a Beehive Smoker, you can craft a Honey Beehive, which naturally produces Wax and Honey. Here’s what you’ll need to construct a Honey Beehive in Enshrouded.

4x Wood Logs

20x Straw

4x Lump of Clay

You’ll need a lot of materials to improve the Flame Alter, but having a Honey Beehive will ensure that you don’t need to go hunting for it. On top of that, the Honey Beehive produces you with Honey, which you can use to cook food that you can heal yourself with.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2024