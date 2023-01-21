How to Fish in Fire Emblem Engage

Following the tense combat of Fire Emblem Engage, sometimes an activity as soothing as fishing can be a relaxing way to wind down. It takes a while to unlock this mechanic, but it can be a valuable way to gather the necessary ingredients and materials alongside a few achievements. The fishing itself isn’t too tricky once you pick it up, but finding out when you unlock it and where the best fishing spots are is where the challenge lies. So, if you’re looking to utilize the ponds of Somniel, read on to discover everything you need to know about fishing.

Can You Fish in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fishing is unlocked at the start of Chapter 10, so you will need to sink a few hours into the game before you can cast your line. However, once the fishing mechanic has been unlocked, you will see a small fish icon on the map of Somniel to symbolize the location you can fish. Once you visit, you’ll need to speak to the NPC next to the pond to begin the fishing ‘minigame,’ which isn’t too challenging. Although you only have a few shots at fishing between missions, you can catch a variety of ingredients for Café Terrace meals to work on those all-important support ranks.

The more time you spend fishing, the more likely you are to increase your skill and be rewarded. When you begin fishing, you’ll start with a Modest Rod, which can catch a small selection of fish, but upgrading can open the doors to a broader selection and, in turn, more variety in the kitchen. At the end of Chapter 17, a Sturdy Rod will become available at the Flea Market, or if you wait until Chapter 21, you will gain access to a Supreme Rod at the same location. Even though they seem like an investment at the time, the work these meals can do for Support Ranks makes it worthwhile.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023