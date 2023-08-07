How to Fit Into Small Holes, Crevices, Passages and Cracks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In an RPG, no door is meant to be left unopened, especially in Baldur’s Gate 3. The game affords tons of freedom to its players, but sometimes people might be stumped as to how they can proceed. This is especially in the case if you’ve suddenly found yourself robbed by a small character, only for them to escape into a small passage where you can’t follow. Even if you’re a larger creature, there’s a way for you to get into small holes, crevices, passages, and cracks in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Do You Get Into Small Passages and Holes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)?

To fit into small passages, holes, crevices, and more in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must become small enough to fit. In the words of Creed Bratton, “Have you tried making everything smaller?” There are a number of tricks you can use to do this:

Use the Shapeshift or Disguise Self Spell to turn into a Halfling or Gnome Deluxe BG3 owners will get this spell free with the Mask of the Shapeshifter item

Use Enlarge – Reduce to fit inside (accessible to Sorcerers and Wizards)

Use Wild Shape to take the form of a small creature like a cat (accessible to Druids)

It turns out that there are plenty of methods you can use to get into the passages before you. In a game where magic is central to much of its plot, it’s no surprise that the mechanics reflect it. Naturally, if you’re already a small character, you won’t have trouble getting into those areas, and players who choose races with greater statures will recognize the versatility of Gnomes and Halflings here.

There are plenty of uses for this ability, but my first instance where it was directly helpful was when I was pickpocketed by some Tiefling youngsters beneath Emerald Grove. With the above tricks, you can trail them to their hideaway, along with passages you find in the future, and get what you’re looking for!

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023