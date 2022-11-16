Although Warzone 2 has finally launched, players are still reporting error codes in Modern Warfare 2. Whether playing split screen or in multiplayer, if you are trying to play, you may be getting the “a player that your platform denies” error code. Here is how to fix this error code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix ‘A Player That Your Platform Denies’ Error in Modern Warfare 2

The most frustrating part about this “a player that your platform denies” Modern Warfare 2 error code is that you can get it if you are online or local co-op. Sadly, there isn’t much we can do about this error so far. But, here are a few ways to fix this error code.

Multiple players are experiencing this “a player that your platform denies” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The best advice we have is to restart your device. By shutting your device off for about 20 seconds and then restarting it, you’ll give your device a clean refresh which will hopefully eliminate the bug.

If that doesn’t work, update the game. To do that, when you haven’t yet launched the game, select it and look to see if there are any updates that haven’t been downloaded yet. Keep auto updates on to ensure that you get any bug hotfixes that Activision creates.

The worst part about the “a player that your platform denies” error code in Modern Warfare 2 is that there is no fix for it yet. The only thing we can do is make as much noise as possible to get Activision’s attention and wait for them to fix the bug. It is becoming more and more common for games to launch with bugs, and while it does help us practice patience, it is the opposite of fun.

For now, you can join the Modern Warfare 2 Trello board to keep up with the error code fixes they are working on. Hopefully, this error will get resolved soon and you won’t have to worry about the “a player that your platform denies” error code.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022