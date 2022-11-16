Modern Warfare 2 Trello Link: How to Join and Use

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has an official developer Trello that allows players and fans to keep track of everything that is happening in the game relating to bug fixes and general updates. While some players are more focused on the ghost meme that is keeping the internet busy, others have instead been trying to let the developers know about certain issues that are within the game. This article will take you over how to join the Modern Warfare 2 Trello.

Joining and Using the Modern Warfare 2 Trello

In order to join the Trello you can follow this link which takes you directly to the official developer-created Trello board. You won’t have to sign up for any Atlassian services to access the board itself as it can be visited by anyone. There isn’t any way for you to post things on the Trello board so it is more of an observer tool for fans.

The best way to use this Trello is to simply read through the various notices that get posted. Clicking on a notice will bring up more information about it. You can also scroll across the board to go to other column sections by moving the scroll bar at the bottom of the screen or by holding a left click on any blank area and moving across in any direction.

Benefits of Using the Modern Warfare 2 Trello

The main benefit of the Trello board is that it will let you see active updates on various bugs when the developers decide to create cards (notices) or comment on the cards with further information. You will likely be getting information before other parts of the community find out about it since developers are constantly utilizing the board.

If you are wanting the cutting-edge information right away then it is extremely beneficial to have the Trello board link ready to go at any time. Issues relating to things such as the NVIDIA error that people learned how to fix would’ve also likely been posted on the board with information.

