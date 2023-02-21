Image: Mundfish

Atomic Heart has plenty of moments where you need to look around quickly and this can become a slight issue when your camera lags. There is a reason why it is happening and this is due to mouse acceleration, it could even lead many players to die before saving. The setting itself is defaulted as being on so this article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Atomic Heart mouse acceleration lag.

Fixing Atomic Heart Mouse Acceleration Lag

There is no surefire way to fix the mouse acceleration lag on PC currently. However, there are a few methods that can greatly help with the lag and mouse acceleration issue, firstly you could choose to play with a controller on your PC or Laptop instead of using a mouse. This will remove Mouse Acceleration entirely and make sure there is no lag.

Related: Atomic Heart Robots Explained: What is the Backstory of Atomic Heart?

Alternatively, if you would prefer to still use a keyboard while playing then you can go into the configuration file for the game which will be found in your main “C:\” section. You will have to find Atomic Heart and then navigate to the main Config file and open it up with a code editor or the general Windows software. This is a method used to disable mouse acceleration and it was also indexed on the PCGamingWiki.

Find the main “Engine.ini” part of the code and then include the following lines:

[Engine.PlayerInput]

bEnableMouseSmoothing=False

[/script/engine.inputsettings]

bEnableMouseSmoothing=False

With some luck, this should then solve some of the lag with the mouse acceleration feature.

Why Is There No Toggle for Mouse Acceleration in Atomic Heart?

It is unknown why there wasn’t a toggle for mouse acceleration in the game — so far this inclusion has been getting on some players’ nerves. It is not known if there will be a toggle added for this in the future of the game. If the developers decide to add a toggle as part of an update then players would be able to stop it from lagging in the game.

In the meantime, while hoping for a developer fix, you can get back to working through the main story of the game and enjoying everything that is on offer.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023