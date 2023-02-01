Atomic Heart Robots Explained: What is the Backstory of Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart is a new open-ish world game set in an alternate Soviet Union in 1955 where robots are highly advanced and have been used as an oppressive Big Brother. The setting is called Facility 3826 and is the central hub for manufacturing robots. Though it will likely be explained as you play through the game, here’s what the backstory of Atomic Hearts is and what the robots are all about.

In a recent gameplay showcase, lots of details about Atomic Hearts’ story, setting, and backstory were revealed. A liquid substance called polymer was discovered in 1936 by Dimitri Sechinoff (definitely spelled that wrong). Sechinoff also created an army of helper robots called Collective that is linked by a neural network. The robots in Collective range from farming robots to humanoid AI.

In 1955, the creators of Collective launched an update with a new thought device that allows users to issue commands to robots nearby with their minds. However, the launch of Collective 2.0 is a technological nightmare that starts a robot revolution.

In the gameplay trailer, we see humanoid robot AI, big daddy-esque (from Bioshock) robots, and large worm-like robots. All of them are connected through a neural network. There are also bartender robots, flying robots, and the twin female robots that look to be Sechinoff’s personal guard.

Be sure to check out the gameplay trailer yourself as the setting and combat of Atomic Heat is visually breathtaking. We’re still considering which edition of Atomic Heart we want to get, but if you are still on the fence, then there is good news if you own an Xbox.

Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023