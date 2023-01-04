Which Atomic Heart Edition is Worth It: Gold Edition, Premium Edition, and Limited Edition

Atomic Heart is coming out in mid-February and people are already discussing which edition of the game is worth it. Before we start the discussion, make sure to check out our breakdown of all four Atomic Heart editions and have it close as it will come in handy. Let’s get into it — here is your guide to help you decide which Atomic Heart edition is worth it.

Which Atomic Heart Edition is Worth It?

As a prequel to this discussion, it is important to take into account that pre-ordering video games has proven dangerous as seen in several examples in the past several years. While a video game such as Atomic Heart may look incredible, it may be a broken mess or not everything you wanted it to be when it comes out.

With that in mind, you don’t have to pre-order Atomic Heart to purchase an extra special edition. You can wait a few days, check out the reviews for the game, and then make your decision on what edition of the game you want to get. Alternatively, you can also play the game on Game Pass the day it comes out.

All of that aside, which edition of Atomic Heart is worth getting? As a quick refresher, the Standard Edition gets you the base game, the Gold Edition gets you the game, the Midas Glove skin, and the next four DLC drops, the Premium Edition gets you everything in Gold as well as a Golden Age weapon skin pack and a digital artbook, and the Limited Edition gets you the game, a steelbook, a physical artbook, a metal poser, and the Labour & Science weapon skin pack.

The question of is a specific edition worth it comes down to personal opinion, but in our opinion, each of these Atomic Heart editions is worth it. The Gold Edition costs $90 or $100 and ensures that you get four DLC packs which the developers say will expand upon the story and world. If you don’t mind spending $10 more, you could get the digital artbook and Golden Age weapon skin pack if you’re into those sorts of things.

The Limited Edition of Atomic Heart seems more like a collector’s edition. If you already feel like you’ll love this game no matter what, getting the Limited Edition and scoring a bunch of rare and unique physical merch of Atomic Heart for $99.99 is a great deal. It’s a bummer that this edition doesn’t come with the promised four DLCs, but it is a good bundle regardless.

To reiterate, we think that all of the editions of Atomic Heart are worth it in their own way. If you own Game Pass, you can play Atomic Heart for free on the day it releases. However, if you want to own the game and the Atomic Pass that gets you the four DLC that will come out post-launch, Gold or Premium is the way to go. If you’re unsure about the whole thing, check out this Atomic Heart combat trailer to get convinced that this game will be special.

Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023