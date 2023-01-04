Will Atomic Heart Be on Game Pass?

Atomic Heart is an exciting new action/adventure RPG set in an alternate Soviet Union in 1955 where technology is advanced and mysteries abound. This new first-person shooter looks extremely promising, especially with the help of GeForce RTX, and many are wondering if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Here is whether or not Atomic Heart will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Atomic Heart Game Pass, Explained

To quickly answer your burning question, yes, Atomic Heart will be available on Game Pass. Not only that, but Atomic Heart will be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass. This means that if you are a subscriber to Game Pass, whether with Ultimate, Xbox, or PC, you’ll be able to play Atomic Heart the day it comes out, which is February 21, 2023.

Game Pass is arguably the best deal in gaming right now and it just gets more and more appetizing with each day one release like Atomic Heart. We know that Starfield is coming to Game Pass as well as Redfall. It’s been a while since we’ve had an Xbox Game Pass update from Microsoft on release dates for their exciting games, but for now, we can rely on Atomic Heart.

If you are just finding out about Atomic Heart, you can check out our articles on how long the game will be and if it features an open world. With amazing powers reminiscent of Bioshock, explosive guns, and breathtaking environments and enemies, Atomic Heart has a lot going for it on the surface.

Whether you pre-order the perfect Atomic Heart edition for yourself or you try it out on Game Pass the day it is released, Atomic Heart is one to watch out for. Though we won’t know how excellent or only surface-level it is until it is out and we get to experience it, the anticipation for Atomic Heart is high.

Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023