Atomic Heart has a lot of various mechanics to get used to and one of those is saving. Instead of players finding out how to throw objects in the game, they may want to know how the save system works as it is quite sneaky with how it operates. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to save Atomic Heart on Game Pass.

Saving Atomic Heart on Game Pass

In order to save manually in Atomic Heart you will have to go to a red phone in the game and interact with it. These telephones can be found in the breakrooms throughout the map, they will have a canopy above the telephone covering it so that is a good way to tell if you have found one. When you are in the safe breakroom it is really hard to miss the phone in the area.

Thankfully, if for any reason you forget to save at a red telephone, you can rest assured that there is indeed an autosave system. This means that as you are progressing through the game, data will save automatically at key mission events. Overall many players will still likely use the manual save functionality as much as possible.

It should be noted that there is no difference in saving on Game Pass compared to other platforms so you don’t have to worry about any extra steps.

Are the Autosaves Reliable in Atomic Heart?

The autosaves are reliable for the most part in Atomic Heart although this is only applicable in the moments that it is meant to save itself. Since key mission events don’t happen extremely frequently you may find yourself losing progress if you quit before manually saving. This is why it is essential you make use of red phones whenever you can.

Now you can happily get back to getting the best glove upgrades for your character — without the worry of losing any progress.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023