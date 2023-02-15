How to Fix Battle.net BN-3048 Error

So it’s the big update day for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Everyone’s downloading the latest update and going right into the new content, ranging from balances, new weapons, the new battle pass, and more! However, it seems that many players are experiencing the Battle.net BN-3048 error code and are finding ways to fix it. This is what you can do.

How to Fix the Battle.net BN-3048 Error Code

If this error pops up, you can try the following:

Check your internet connection

This should typically be done just as a precaution when you download a new update or get any error code on your end. When checking for a good internet connection, see if it is possible to play on a wired connection.

If a wired connection isn’t possible for your setup, perform a speed test via Google or the Ookla website. The download and upload speeds can determine if you’re good to go. A router reset can also be done if your speeds aren’t too great.

Make sure your game and launcher are up to date

Even if you think you just finished downloading the latest update for Call of Duty or other Battle.net games, just close the app and check for any updates. Hot fixes typically are applied on a big update day to throw in some last-minute fixes and crashes. If this doesn’t seem to work, then check the last method below.

Check Activision Blizzard’s network services

Activision has its own website dedicated to its main games and their server statuses. It’s a good way to check if there are some network issues on their end. For Blizzard titles like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and others, they have an active Twitter account that explains if there’s a problem on their end. They’re quite on the dot when it comes to things like this, so it’s a reliable way of seeing if your connection issues are on their side.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023