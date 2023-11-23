How to Fix Chaperone Escort Mission Not Working in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has many Zombies missions for you to spend time completing but some of those can have a few glitches currently, such as the Chaperone escort mission.

This article will take you through how to try and fix the Chaperone escort mission not working in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to Fix the Zombies Chaperone Mission Not Working in MW3

If you are encountering issues in the Chaperone Escort Mission such as the 75 kill counter not working then unfortunately at the time of writing I have found there are no fixes. This means that you will have to wait until there is an official fix implemented or alternatively, try and reboot the game and start the Zombies mode again.

There isn’t a guarantee but the refresh of the mission could cause the counter to properly handle the logic it is meant to. You could also try to re-install the game but I recommend that only if you have had the problem for a day or so. This isn’t an issue happening for everyone so I believe it is worth a shot to try this simple possible method.

As with any bug though I highly recommend reaching out to Activision Support who can properly advise you on the issue you are experiencing and it also raises more awareness of the glitch.

Are the Rewards for the Chaperone Escort Mission in MW3 Worth It?

Yes, even though the glitch that some are experiencing with the Chaperone mission is frustrating for some, I do think the rewards are worthwhile for waiting on a fix. You will get 1500 XP which is decent but the main reward is the Rare Aether Tool Acquisition. These will let you upgrade a weapon’s quality to be rare and while you are starting out with the Zombies missions this can be extremely useful.

Now that you know how to go around attempting to fix the Chaperone mission in MW3 you can hop back on to try them.

