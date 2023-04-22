Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

Dead Island 2 has plenty of exciting Co-Op possibilities and newer players of the franchise have been getting to grips with setting things up — which can prove challenging if the Co-Op isn’t working. However, there are a few ways that people can go around trying to solve some of these issues. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Co-Op not working in Dead Island 2.

Fixing Co-Op Not Working in Dead Island 2

Your first port of call in order to fix Dead Island 2 Co-Op issues should be to check if your game is updated to the latest version. If it isn’t you won’t be able to join other sessions and you will also likely get a connection error. If your game is up to date then also check the server status with the use of searching “Is Dead Island 2 Down” on Social Media: especially check the developer’s Twitter page.

If the servers are down with any outages then you will not be able to access the Co-Op portion of Dead Island 2. Another thing to bear in mind is that you will need to complete the first three story quests in order to play Co-op in Dead Island 2. If you are still running into Co-Op issues then a quick reboot can also be worthwhile for testing.

Nonetheless, sometimes it is much better to try a more direct route of fixing the issues. You can contact the player support for Dead Island 2 through this link and “submit a request”. From there, the team would more than likely then look into solving your issue if they can.

What is the 0x1410 Error Code in Dead Island 2?

This is one of the most common Co-Op errors that players have been facing. It relates to when people are trying to join a session and aren’t able to. This can make it difficult to join up with any of your friends on a day when you simply are just wanting to slay some zombies in HELL-A. Of course, with the use of the fixes in the above section, you may find a solution quickly.

After you get past any of the Co-Op issues you can get back to taking care of zombies together with some of the best weapons around in the game.

- This article was updated on April 22nd, 2023