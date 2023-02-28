How to Fix Destiny 2 Lightfall Login Issues on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has players waiting to delve into everything that Lightfall has for them in store — sadly, they have to deal with any server queue times first. The campaign is awaiting people fiercely so server waits will never be fun for any fan. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Destiny 2 Lightfall Login issues.

Fixing Destiny 2 Lightfall Login Issues

In order to fix the Destiny 2 Lightfall issues on Xbox you can attempt to do so by quitting and then pressing the menu button on the controller. From here, go to “Manage Game and Add-ons” and then uninstall all of the following listed expansions below. At this point, you can simply save changes and boot up Destiny 2 again to try and log in.

Forsaken – Joker’s Wild

Forsaken – Penumbra

Curse of Osiris

Warmind

Forsaken – Black Armory

Forsaken Annual Pass

For those on PlayStation 5, something that will be worth trying is to “Check for Update” via the main home screen by pressing the options button on the Destiny 2 game. There is a possibility that you may have not installed the latest update since it was released for Lightfall. Afterward, try and log into the game again.

Likewise, for those on PC make sure that the game is up to date for you. If you are still encountering issues logging in on any platform after trying some of the main fixes like updating and the Xbox process, it will likely not be an issue on your side but instead on Bungie’s side.

Is There Any Way to Log Into the Destiny 2 Lightfall Servers Faster?

Unfortunately, there is not any known way of getting past the server queues quicker. However, if you think the server queue times are taking abnormally longer than they should (more than half an hour or so) it will be great to try and close the application and then open it again.

When you get past the queues and log-in issues, you will be able to start working through everything that both Lightfall and Season of Defiance offer you in no time.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023