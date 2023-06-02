Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Since it stops you from completing the quest, are you wondering how to fix Eyes of the Depths missing in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)? The game Tears of the Kingdom offers a surprisingly in-depth experience with minimal instances of game-breaking bugs. However, a quest called A Call From the Depths seems bugged for most players, causing much frustration. After dedicating hours of gameplay, we have discovered the root cause of the issue and have a solution to retrieve the missing Eyes of the Depths, enabling you to complete the quest quickly.

How to Complete A Call From the Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After throwing an eye down the chasm, check for a yellow icon representing the eye on the map. The eye still exists in the depths if you see the blinking icon when you open the depths menu. It glitched and respawned on the surface if you didn’t see it. So to fix the Eyes of the Depths missing, you need to back out of the depths, collect the eye, and then throw it back down the chasm again. However, it may not be simple for some players, and we will explain why.

The issue is caused by a malfunction in the game that leads to peculiar behavior in the disappearance of items, such as the eyes. If you venture too far away from the eyes, they will vanish from their current location. For example, while investigating this issue, I attempted to transport two eyes simultaneously and strayed too far from the first, resulting in its disappearance. On another occasion, while using a Zonai Device, I fell off, and this caused both the eye and the device to disappear after it traveled away from me.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To successfully complete the A Call From the Depths quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), carrying the eyes one by one is recommended. Toss each eye down the chasm individually, then quickly follow them by jumping into the chasm after them. This should prevent them from despawning and allow you to retrieve them to bring them to the underworld statue. If the eyes fail to respawn, try restarting the game or using alternative methods such as loading a saved game, dying, or traveling a long distance away from them.

- This article was updated on June 2nd, 2023