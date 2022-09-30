How To Fix Fortnite Login Issues On Xbox & Cloud Gaming

If you’re trying to log onto Fortnite at this moment, you may be running into a few issues. Xbox gamers have been reporting that there seem to be a few issues going on when they’re attempting to access their favorite Battle Royale title, where they aren’t able to log in or play. This also seems to be affecting those using Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well.

What can you do to try to fix this issue? Let’s dive right in off of the battle bus, and see if this is something that you’ll be able to fix on your own or something that you’ll need to wait patiently to be taken care of. Here’s everything you can do to try to fix the Xbox & Cloud Gaming Log-In issue for Fortnite!

How To Fix Fortnite Login Issues

If you’re running into an issue with trying to log into Fortnite, there may be a few different ways to get around it. The first is to check and see if there are any posts from the @FortniteStatus Twitter Page, which will let players know when something is going on with the game. In this case, there do seem to be some widespread issues happening in the game, but there may be a way around them if you’re lucky.

We're investigating a login issue on Xbox Consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) pic.twitter.com/dQUQ3L2kZd — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 30, 2022

If you’re playing on Xbox, there are a few steps that you may be able to take to see if you’ll be to log back in before this issue is fully taken care of. You’ll want to try to power cycle your router to see if there may be something happening with your internet connection in the background that is causing you to have more issues than expected.

Another thing you could try quickly is to close completely out of the game and see if you can start it back up without any issues. If that doesn’t work, give your Xbox console a restart, as that may help you get back into a match quickly. At this time, we wouldn’t recommend uninstalling the game, but if there are other server issues happening that don’t have an official notice, this is also a useful tip to try out.

For this kind of error, the easiest thing to do is to wait it out. While this may not be the most exciting way to fix it, they’re constantly working on ways to make the game better and will have it back up in no time.

Before you jump into your next match, make sure that you’re checking into our Fortnite Guide Section, where you can find out how to get the G.O.A.T. Outfit for free, what a Storm Surge is and how to avoid it, as well as the rarest emotes in the game, so you can flex on all of your opponents.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.