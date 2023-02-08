If you are hopping onto Twitch to claim the unique Hogwarts Legacy gear up for grabs but are having issues, you’ve come to the right place. This here is like the Ollivanders for Hogwarts Legacy error and bug fixes, including how to fix Twitch Drops not working right. Let’s get into it!

How to Fix Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops Not Working

First off, you need to know how to get the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops because if you don’t know how, then you’ve already run into your first issue. Check out the hyperlinks on this site to see guides on how the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops work.

Next, make sure your Twitch account and your WB Games account are linked. If they aren’t linked, you won’t be able to transfer over your rewards into your Hogwarts Legacy game.

The best thing you can do, which is also a final part that may be messing you up, is to follow the step-by-step instructions on the Hogwarts Legacy page. This will walk you through every step you need to follow to ensure you get your Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops into your Hogwarts Legacy game.

If you’ve watched a verified Hogwarts Legacy streamer for long enough to get the Twitch Drops, you need to claim your rewards in your Twitch inventory. Once you’ve claimed your rewards there, you also need to claim your rewards on the WB Games page discussed earlier.

When all of that is done, you should be able to launch your Hogwarts Legacy game with the account you filed under your WB Games account, go into the gear tab in the game, and change your appearance. You’ll be able to see your hard-earned Twitch Drop rewards now.

There are currently no issues or bugs with the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops, so make sure you are following every step precisely to ensure you get the Twitch Drop rewards.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023