How-to-fix-Phasmophobia-game-does-not-exist-error

When jumping into a game of Phasmophobia with fellow ghost hunters, the scariest thing you may encounter is an error code, and sadly the ‘Game Does Not Exist’ error is one of the more common and can be incredibly frustrating since Phasmophobia is best enjoyed with some companions. But, because of how common players have encountered this error, some simple solutions have been discovered to ensure you’ll be back to hunting in no time. So, if you find yourself face to face with this haunting situation, read on to discover every way you can quickly get back to business, especially in time for certain events.

How to Solve the Game Does Not Exist Error in Phasmophobia

The first thing to attempt when you see the Game Does Not Exist Error is to restart the game and steam. Sometimes the ol’ On and Off again trick works wonders in solving error codes, and sometimes something as simple as this will trigger a hidden update that could stop you from playing the next round; however, if you boot the game back up and still find the error, joining and leaving a few random lobbies has been tried and tested to resolve the issue. It’s also worth checking you’ve set the correct region in the server list since it’s common for players to select the wrong region while setting up accidentally.

Finally, if that doesn’t work, you can easily verify the game cache, which should be the last point of call. This can be done by opening your Steam library, finding Phasmophobia, right-clicking and selecting properties, clicking Local Files, and then clicking Verify Integrity of Game Files. This process isn’t long and isn’t daunting if you follow these simple instructions. And if this is why you’ve been unable to connect to a game, then doing this simple fix which takes no longer than a few minutes, should have you jumping back in no time.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022